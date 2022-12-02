Kicking off Christmas in Downtown Texarkana

Advertisement

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Texarkana, and you’re invited to join the celebrations. Starting Monday, December 5th, there will be a whole host of holiday activities to enjoy.

The festivities will begin with the Christmas Market from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. at the Kress Gap, 116 W Broad Street. The market will feature local vendors from all over the region. In addition to shopping local, consumers will have a front row seat to a live cooking demonstration featuring a Traditional Jamaican Christmas Meal.

Following the market will be the 38th Annual Christmas Parade hosted by Main Street Texarkana starting at 7:00p.m. This year’s theme is “All Aboard the T-Town Express” celebrating all things trains!

Speaking of trains, the Kansas City Southern Holiday Express Train recently announced its return to the rails. The KCS Holiday Express Train makes stops throughout multiple states from Thanksgiving to Christmas and allows visitors to board the train, meet Santa and his elves, and tour inside three cars of the festive six-car train. This year they are making a stop in Texarkana on Monday, December 5th. Those wanting to explore the train will need to park at Tiger Stadium at Grim Park, West 12 Street, and will be shuttled to the railyard from 5:30p.m. to 8:00p.m

Before you head back home make sure to stop by the Federal Courthouse and grab your picture in front of the new 20-ft Christmas tree weighing in at 800lbs. This newest Paramount Pine addition to downtown was jointly funded by both the City of Texarkana, Texas and the City of Texarkana, Arkansas. The decision to replace and rehome the Christmas tree came after a decade of it being on the Texas side.

Texas City Manager David Orr and Arkansas City Manager Jay Ellington commented on the cities coming together this holiday season.

“The Christmas tree is such a significant part of the holidays and we felt it was a great way to symbolize our collaborations together,” said Orr. “It only made sense to put it back on the Stateline.”

“We won’t pass up any chance to join forces in making our downtown community come to life,” said Ellington. “The holidays provide the perfect time to come together.”

