Wanda Jean Davis, age 90, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Mrs. Davis was born May 1, 1932, in Miller County, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana.

She was a homemaker and a member of Trinity Baptist Church and the Trinity Troopers. Wanda was a loving, kind, caring person, but she would always give you her opinion and advice if you got out of hand. She loved spending time outside working in the yard and flower beds. Wanda had a green thumb and could make anything grow. One time, Mrs. Davis was the recipient of the yard of the month award. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rex Davis, one son, Glenn Davis, and one grandson, Kenny Davis.

She is survived by one son and two daughters-in-law, Kenneth and Suzie Davis of Texarkana, Arkansas; Becky Davis of Texarkana, Texas; two special granddaughters, Stephanie Sexton of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Whitney Hill of Hot Springs, Arkansas; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 A. M. Monday at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Wallace Edgar and Rev. Charlie Elrod officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday afternoon from 2:00 to 4:00 P. M.

