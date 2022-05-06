Kids Summer Camp 2022

Advertisement

The Texarkana Texas Parks and Recreation Department will host the annual Kids’ Summer Camp at the Southwest Center beginning June 13, 2022.

The five-week camp is for ages 6-12 years old and is held Monday- Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The cost is $200 per child, with breakfasts and lunches provided by TISD included. The camp will run from June 13th to July 1st and again from July 11th- July 22nd with a holiday on June 20th with no camp.

Camp activities will include an introduction to Kids in the Kitchen, visiting the splash pad, wilderness hikes, tennis, touring with TRACH, touring the Silvermoon Childrens’ Theatre, trips to iJump and playing disc golf.

Advertisement

Spots are limited to 25 students. For more information, or to sign up, call (903) 798-3978.

