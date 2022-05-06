TASD Celebrates School Lunch Heroes Serving Up Happy & Healthy in School Cafeterias

Advertisement

On Friday, May 6, the Texarkana Arkansas School District and its food service partner Chartwells K12 will celebrate National School Lunch Hero Day to recognize the dedicated lunch ladies and men who show up every day to ensure that children have access to healthy, nutritious meals throughout the year. From the start of the school year to summer vacation, and even a global pandemic, the cafeteria team has been going above and beyond in keeping students fed and showing endless passion and dedication to the kids and the Texarkana, Arkansas community. “Our partnership with Chartwells has been amazing,” commented Dr. Becky Kesler, TASD Superintendent of Schools. “The amount of work our food service team puts in each day for our school community has been nothing short of heroic,” Kesler said.

“Whether they’re at the ready with a spoon, spatula, or welcoming smile, these school lunch heroes go above and beyond to not only serve foods kids love to eat, but to ensure that students leave our cafeterias happier and healthier than they came in,” said Brad Pereira, District Chef. “As Chartwells celebrates a major milestone for our 25th Anniversary this year, we wanted to make this celebration even more special for our School Lunch Heroes.”

Now in its 10th year, School Lunch Hero Day is a national program dedicated to providing well-deserved recognition to school food service professionals for their roles in keeping children well-fed, happy, and healthy. The founder of School Lunch Hero Day, Jarrett Krosoczka, is also the author of the acclaimed Lunch Lady book series, chronicling the exciting adventures of the heroic Lunch Lady.

In honor of School Lunch Hero Day and their 25th Anniversary this year, Chartwells K12 is hosting a #HatsOfftoOurHeroes tribute for their teams, sending a special 25th Anniversary edition hat to every associate and nearly 2,500 copies of Krosoczka’s Lunch Lady 2-For-1 Special: The First Helping to every elementary school they serve. The local Chartwells team is donating books to the libraries at Harmony Leadership Academy, Trice Elementary, Fairview Elementary, Kilpatrick Elementary, and North Heights Community School.

“We hope these books provide a lasting tribute to their extraordinary efforts and provide kids a fun way to learn more about these real-life superheroes,” said Erica York, Director of Dining Services.

Pictured l-r: Erica York, Chrystal Russell, Samantha Coleman, Bryan McDonald, Brian Mitchell, Tracey Boyles, Chef Brad Pereira


