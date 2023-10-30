Ldrship Txk FREE Coffee & Conversation Event

Sponsor



Leadership Texarkana is inviting the community to attend a FREE first Thursday Coffee and Conversation program on November 2, at the Landmark Building downtown, hosted by Deanna O’Malley of Communities Unlimited – and featuring Peter Kageyama, who will join us live via zoom; Kageyama is author of the iconic book “For the Love of Cities” – about igniting a passion for community among citizens, work which has been the local inspiration for Leadership Texarkana’s entire goTXK movement for the past eight years.

Kageyama’s compelling research about citizen engagement shows that the first step to getting citizens to step up to take an active role in our collective is having a LOVE for one’s community – a passion for it, an emotional connection. In short, he says: People take care of the things that they love; hence, love is the prerequisite for all that we ask of our citizens… to care enough to join the community team in taking responsibility for pursuing all that we have or want as citizens.

Knowing and celebrating What’s to Love in Texarkana is the essence of goTXK.org. Loving Texarkana USA and caring about it is the backbone of Leadership Texarkana’s mission: to ENGAGE and equip citizens throughout Texarkana USA in stepping up to lead the way in working together for community excellence, pride and progress.

