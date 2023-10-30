Quentin Darnell Gellington was born on June 7, 1985, in Little Rock, Arkansas to Patricia Ware and Darrold Gellington. He attended school at H. Grady Spruce High School in Dallas, Texas. After attending high school he became a mechanic and later start driving trucks.
He loved spending time with family and friends, playing dominoes and cooking. During his spare time he enjoyed riding his motorcycles, four wheelers and listening to music.
Quentin was preceded in death by his brother: Gerald Hamilton and his grandparents Ethel Mae Junior Ware, Edward Ware, Mrs. Ruthie B. Gellington and Charley Gellington.
He leaves behind to cherish his precious memories:
Parents: Patricia (Johnny) Ware-Houff of Texarkana, Texas
Darrold Gellington of Dallas, Texas
Three Daughters: Sha’Niyah Houff of Forney, Texas
Cha’Kiyrah Gellington of Forney, Texas
Bliss Jackson of Garland, Texas
Two Brothers: Derrick Ware of Dallas, Texas
Murray Tasby of Dallas, Texas
Two Sisters: Britiney Townsend of Forney, Texas
Vangrita Rush of Forney, Texas
Granddaughter: A’lejah Moses
A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.
Visitation Friday, October 27, 2023 from 5:30-7:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, October 28, 2023 10:00 AM Transformation Center International 1111 Hazel Street Texarkana, Texas with Rev. Lee Gellington, Eulogist. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.