Quentin Darnell Gellington was born on June 7, 1985, in Little Rock, Arkansas to Patricia Ware and Darrold Gellington. He attended school at H. Grady Spruce High School in Dallas, Texas. After attending high school he became a mechanic and later start driving trucks.

He loved spending time with family and friends, playing dominoes and cooking. During his spare time he enjoyed riding his motorcycles, four wheelers and listening to music.

Quentin was preceded in death by his brother: Gerald Hamilton and his grandparents Ethel Mae Junior Ware, Edward Ware, Mrs. Ruthie B. Gellington and Charley Gellington.

He leaves behind to cherish his precious memories:

Parents: Patricia (Johnny) Ware-Houff of Texarkana, Texas

Darrold Gellington of Dallas, Texas

Three Daughters: Sha’Niyah Houff of Forney, Texas

Cha’Kiyrah Gellington of Forney, Texas

Bliss Jackson of Garland, Texas

Two Brothers: Derrick Ware of Dallas, Texas

Murray Tasby of Dallas, Texas

Two Sisters: Britiney Townsend of Forney, Texas

Vangrita Rush of Forney, Texas

Granddaughter: A’lejah Moses

A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

Visitation Friday, October 27, 2023 from 5:30-7:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, October 28, 2023 10:00 AM Transformation Center International 1111 Hazel Street Texarkana, Texas with Rev. Lee Gellington, Eulogist. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

