Leadership Texarkana Announces Groundbreaking for Beautification Project in Downtown

100 Front Street in downtown Texarkana will be the location for the groundbreaking on a beautification project led by a team of the Leadership Texarkana Class of 2022. Monday, January 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. will mark the first steps in the group’s efforts to beautify the exterior and surrounding area of the Amtrak station. Existing landscaping will be cleaned up through the generosity of Parkerson Lawn and Landscape. New plants and installation labor have been provided by Cox Exterior Design and Development. Softwashing of the exterior brick is being donated by Red River Softwash. Other plans include new signage welcoming rail rider and rail enthusiasts, installation of an awning for protection from weather, installation of festive lighting, a photo op backdrop and freshening up the trash receptacles in place.

This project was recently voted into the Top 10 in the Main Street Contest sponsored by “Independent We Stand”. The final decision was made by a panel of judges and awarded a $25,000 prize for the winner. Leadership Texarkana is so grateful for the support of the Texarkana community in voting this project into the Top 10. The project was not selected for the prize funds, but our local community continues to step up in support with Parkerson Lawn and Landscape, Cox Exterior Design and Development and Red River Softwash leading the way.

The area around the Amtrak station serves as the introduction to our city for travelers passing through and as the leisure destination for rail enthusiasts. As downtown Texarkana revitalization progresses, the train station is important in representing both our past and our future as a hub city in the southern United States. There is opportunity for businesses and citizens to sponsor other parts of the beautification project. All donations will be acknowledged through signage onsite.

