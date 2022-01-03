Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Virgil D. Barnes of New Boston Tx, passed away on December 28th, 2021 at the age of 78. Virgil proudly served his country during the Vietnam War received several awards during his service. He was a retired truck driver and more recently a full time grandpa.

He leaves behind two sons; James Barnes of New Boston, TX along with his wife Allie Barnes and their four children: Anthony, Abagail, Ashlynn, and Samantha. Jeff Barnes of Crowley, TX along with his wife Diamantina and their two children Jeffrey Jr and Carol.

Virgil was preceded in death by his wife Carol Barnes, his parents Newell and Zoe Barnes, and other relatives and friends.

Services are pending with Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston

