LearningRx Texarkana Earns Top Award at National Convention

Sponsor

Regina Latimer, Owner of LearningRx Texarkana, was recently presented with a top award at the company’s national convention held in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the 2023 Customer Service Award.

“The Customer Service Award is given to centers that have shown a strong commitment to customer satisfaction,” says LearningRx CEO Kim Hanson. “We’re so proud to have this exceptional team as part of the LearningRx franchise and know they’re changing lives with their brain training programs. The center has not only helped countless clients excel in school, work, and life by training their brains to become faster and more efficient learners, but also provided exceptional customer service. We wanted to recognize them among their peers and community to show our support and honor their hard work.”

At LearningRx Texarkana they want to get to the root of the problem for their clients. Whether you want to:

Improve ACT score

Improve academic performance for struggling learners or gifted learners

Improve athletic performance

Maintain your memory

They are here for you! Call today for an assessment of the brain and how it works within your child!

Regina Latimer

Owner of LearningRx Texarkana

https://scheduletxkappt.as.me/

Board Certified Cognitive Specialist

BCCS#23932469

Peer Review LearningRx Research

https://www.learningrx.com/texarkana/brain-training-research/#peer-reviewed

LearningRx Texarkana

office: 903.223.0111

cell: 903.278.8007

www.learningrx.com/texarkana

