LearningRx Texarkana Earns Top Award at National Convention

Regina Latimer, Owner of LearningRx Texarkana, was recently presented with a top award at the company’s national convention held in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the 2023 Customer Service Award.
“The Customer Service Award is given to centers that have shown a strong commitment to customer satisfaction,” says LearningRx CEO Kim Hanson. “We’re so proud to have this exceptional team as part of the LearningRx franchise and know they’re changing lives with their brain training programs. The center has not only helped countless clients excel in school, work, and life by training their brains to become faster and more efficient learners, but also provided exceptional customer service. We wanted to recognize them among their peers and community to show our support and honor their hard work.”
At LearningRx Texarkana they want to get to the root of the problem for their clients. Whether you want to:
- Improve ACT score
- Improve academic performance for struggling learners or gifted learners
- Improve athletic performance
- Maintain your memory
They are here for you! Call today for an assessment of the brain and how it works within your child!
Regina Latimer
Owner of LearningRx Texarkana
Board Certified Cognitive Specialist
BCCS#23932469
Peer Review LearningRx Research
LearningRx Texarkana
office: 903.223.0111
cell: 903.278.8007
