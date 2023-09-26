Joyce Penney

Sponsor

Joyce Lanell Penney was born January 12, 1951 in Texarkana, and went home to be with the Lord on September 20, 2023.

Joyce graduated from Redwater High School and attended Texarkana Jr College. Anyone who had the pleasure of getting to know Joyce knew what a fantastic sense of humor she had and how much she loved to laugh. Joyce loved attending church and fellowshipping with her friends. She enjoyed puzzles, loved to travel and spend time with her family. She was an amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Joyce will be deeply missed by her husband of 52 years, Michael Penney.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Eric and Alicia Nield; son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Megan Penney; grandchildren, David Wright, Stephen Wright, Michael Barrios, Logan Penney, Hannah Nield and Alex Penney; and great-grandchildren, Paisley and Lucas Wright. She will also be missed by her numerous other family and friends.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Sonny and Lula Mae Cooper, as well as her sister, Judy Hodge.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at Chapelwood Funeral Home on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3:00pm.

