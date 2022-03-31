LEISD Job Fair

Advertisement

The Liberty-Eylau Independent School District will hold a job fair on April 30, in the Rader Dome. The job fair will be from 9 am to noon.

The address to the Rader Dome is 2905 Leopard Drive, Texarkana, TX., 75501.

Representatives from all LEISD elementary and secondary schools will be present to conduct interviews. Teachers who are Certified, or have begun the Alternative Teacher Certification process, and are interested in employment with LEISD may register to schedule a teacher interview. Paraprofessionals may register for a paraprofessional interview.

For those interested in interviewing, please fill out an application online and bring a copy of your updated resume.

For more information, contact the Human Resources Department at (903) 832-1535 or visit www.LEISD.net/JobFair

