Liberty-Eylau Extends Closure Through April 10

Liberty-Eylau Independent School District will extend the closure of campuses and district offices through Friday, April 10th, following a mandatory Shelter-In-Place order

issued by Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell. This means that only essential travel is permitted throughout the county.

In an effort to comply with that order as well as guidance from TEA, Liberty-Eylau ISD is instituting the following protocols.



LEISD Campuses will be open on Monday, March 30 from 9:00-12:00 for

school work pick up/drop off.

school work pick up/drop off. Effort should be made to complete work online as much as possible.

No one will be allowed to enter any campus building to pick up /drop off work.

There will be options to do this from your vehicle or outside each building.

Meal pick up at the Middle School will happen M-F 10:00-11:30 outside and will

be delivered to your vehicle.

be delivered to your vehicle. Bus meal delivery routes will continue to operate as they have been during the

closure. Those routes are accessible HERE.

The district will continue to monitor this situation and seek guidance from both state and local authorities regarding potential future closure dates and considerations including the scheduled spring break.