Gary W. Lynch

Gary Wayne Lynch, 72, of Maud, Texas passed away March 16, 2021 in a local hospital. He was born on October 3, 1948 to Earl and Louise Lynch in Texarkana.

He is preceded in death by his father, Earl Lynch.

Gary leaves behind his wife Terri Lynch of Maud, Texas; mother, Louise Gibson of Redwater, Texas; four sons, Gary Lynch, Jr and wife Brittney of Texarkana, Texas, Kacey Lynch of Texarkana, Texas, Michael Lynch of Texarkana, Texas, Marty Lynch of DeQueen, Arkansas; two daughters, Diane Sharp of Stamps, Arkansas, Melissa Wells of Texarkana, Texas; a number of grandchildren; two brothers, Ronnie Lynch and wife Rhonda of Redwater, Texas, Kevin Lynch and wife Linda of Dallas, Texas; and a sister Wilma Hamilton of Dallas, Texas.

Funeral service will be 2 PM, Friday, March 19, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel with visitation starting an hour before.

Burial will be at Redwater Cemetery, Redwater, Texas.