Gary W. Lynch

Gary Wayne Lynch, 72, of Maud, Texas passed away March 16, 2021 in a local hospital. He was born on October 3, 1948 to Earl and Louise Lynch in Texarkana.
Gary leaves behind his wife Terri Lynch of Maud, Texas; mother, Louise Gibson of Redwater, Texas; four sons, Gary Lynch, Jr and wife Brittney of Texarkana, Texas, Kacey Lynch of Texarkana, Texas, Michael Lynch of Texarkana, Texas, Marty Lynch of DeQueen, Arkansas; two daughters, Diane Sharp of Stamps, Arkansas, Melissa Wells of Texarkana, Texas; a number of grandchildren; two brothers, Ronnie Lynch and wife Rhonda of Redwater, Texas, Kevin Lynch and wife Linda of Dallas, Texas; and a sister Wilma Hamilton of Dallas, Texas.
Funeral service will be 2 PM, Friday, March 19, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel with visitation starting an hour before.
Burial will be at Redwater Cemetery, Redwater, Texas.