LifeShare Blood Center Offering Free Turkey or Ham to Holiday Donors

LifeShare Blood Center is looking for heroes to donate blood to our community. There is increased blood usage during the holiday season, and LifeShare Blood Center is asking the community to respond and donate ahead of time.

All donors will get a free turkey or ham when they donate Saturday 11/19 through Wednesday 11/23 at the LifeShare Blood center or any LifeShare Blood mobile station. Please visit lifeshare.org to find the nearest location to you.

Saturday, November 19th

8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

LifeShare Blood Center

4020 Summerhill Rd.

Texarkana, TX

11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Walmart-New Boston

800 James Bowie Dr.

New Boston, TX

11:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Walmart – Texarkana, TX

4000 New Boston Rd.

Texarkana, TX

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Texarkana Harley Davidson

802 Walton Dr.

Texarkana, TX

11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Walmart-Hope

2400 North Hervey

Hope, AR

Sunday, November 20th

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Buchanan First Baptist Church

3635 Buchanan Loop Rd

Texarkana, TX

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Mistletoe Market – Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center

5200 Convention Plaza Dr.

Texarkana, AR

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

1St Bikers Church

1116 Walnut St.

Texarkana, TX

Monday, November 21st

8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

LifeShare Blood Center

4020 Summerhill Rd.

Texarkana, TX

8:20 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

MidSouth Transition Medical Group

5904 Summerfield Dr.

Texarkana, TX

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

RE/MAX Preferred

5120 Summerhill Rd.

Texarkana, TX

Tuesday, November 22nd

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

LifeShare Blood Center

4020 Summerhill Rd.

Texarkana, TX

9:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.

Walmart-Arkansas

133 Arkansas Blvd.

Texarkana, AR

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

McLarty Ford

3232 Summerhill Rd.

Texarkana, TX

Wednesday, November 23rd

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

LifeShare Blood Center

4020 Summerhill Rd.

Texarkana, TX

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Walmart-Atlanta

201 Highway 59

Atlanta, TX

1:00 p.m. – 4 :00 p.m.

Walmart – Texarkana

4000 New Boston Rd.

Texarkana, TX