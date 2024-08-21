Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties Announces Free Conversational English Immersion Course

Sponsor

The Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties is excited to announce the launch of its “Conversational English” Immersion Course, designed to support English Language Learners (ELLs) in our community. The program will run from August 27th through December 19th and offers two levels of instruction: Beginner and Intermediate Conversational English. All classes are completely free of charge.

In collaboration with the Texarkana Independent School District (TISD), the Literacy Council is committed to making this valuable educational opportunity accessible to parents of ELL students. TISD will provide complimentary childcare during class times to ensure that parents can participate without the added challenge of finding child supervision. Mindy Basurto, District Coordinator of Multilingual Education, sees this partnership as an opportunity to extend district outreach efforts into the community, strengthen relationships between families and educators, and increase positive outcomes for students’ career and post-secondary goals.

“We are thrilled to offer these courses and grateful to partner with TISD to make them accessible to our community,” said Brooke Ferguson, Executive Director of the Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties. “Our goal is to support parents in improving their English language skills, which in turn will enrich their participation in their children’s education and community activities.”

The Conversational English course is tailored to meet the needs of both beginner and intermediate learners, focusing on practical language skills that will enhance everyday communication and help participants engage more effectively in their communities.

To register for the Conversational English course or for more information, please visit our website at https://literacytxk.org/ or contact us at (903) 823-3470.

The Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting literacy and educational success for residents in Bowie and Miller Counties. Through diverse programs and community partnerships, we strive to empower individuals and strengthen our community.

About Texarkana Independent School District:

The mission of Texarkana ISD, a culturally diverse and premier learning community, is to develop and empower every individual by providing innovative and varied opportunities to lead and excel in a global society through strong family, community, and staff partnerships.

Course Details:

– Beginner Conversational English: Tuesdays, 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

– Intermediate Conversational English: Thursdays, 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

– Course Duration: August 27th – December 19th

– Location: Literacy Council of Bowie & Miller Counties, 829 Johnson Ave. Texarkana, TX – Childcare: Free of charge, provided by TISD

– Registration: Call 903-823-3470 or visit https://literacytxk.org to pre-register or register in person on the first day of class

