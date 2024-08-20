Sponsor

Allen “Papa Dale” Kyles, 83, of Red Lick, Texas passed away on August 18, 2024, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born on June 14, 1941, in Texarkana, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Josephine Kyles; son, Jeffery Dale Kyles; and brothers, Richard and Mike Kyles.

Dale was an avid gardener, hunter, and fisherman and enjoyed going on his daily trips to Sonic and through the Red River bottoms. He was a printer and partner of Southwest Printers, for which he devoted over 50 years before retiring in 2011.

To know him was to love him. He was known for his patience, kindness, calm demeanor, and the many life lessons that he taught his family. The most important part of his life was supporting his children and grandchildren in their sports and activities, as well as pestering his great-grandchildren.

Dale is survived by the love of his life, Linda Sue Kyles of Red Lick, TX, as they shared 60 wonderful years of marriage; two daughters, Carla Kyles of Red Lick, TX, Mandy (Matt) Crawford of Dekalb, TX; 6 grandchildren, Carlen (Coon) Myers of New Boston, TX, Calyn (Bailon) Powell of Hooks, TX, Kenley Kyles of Red Lick, TX, Laura Beth Greger of Dekalb, TX, Matti Crawford of Dekalb, TX, and Kamden Kyles of Red Lick, TX; 3 great-grandchildren, Presley Myers, Bexton Powell, and Reed Myers; 2 brothers, Seth Kyles and Sidney Kyles; 2 sisters, Serena Markham and Cissy Durham; a very special family friend, Stacey Burlingham, as well as many other relatives and friends whom love and will miss him tremendously.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home located in Nash, TX. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 10:00 AM with Brother James Sparks officiating. Burial will be in Red Lick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chambers Hospice at 1941 Moores Ln Texarkana, TX.