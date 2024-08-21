Sponsor

Billy Mac Baird Sr., 84, of Maud, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at a local nursing facility.

He was born on February 20, 1940, in Maud, TX. to Roy and Jewell (nee Jones) Baird (Griffin).

Mr. Baird spent his working days as an employee of Red River Army Depot.

In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and training horses.

His family described him as a cherished and loving father and Grandpa. He was a wonderful and loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Mr. Baird is preceded in death by his father, mother, one sister Betty, and one brother Roy.

Left to cherish his memory is four children, Jamie Smith and husband Will of Puxico, MO., Debbie Sigler and husband Keith of Fisher, LA., Pam Baird of Houston, TX., and Billy M. Baird Jr. and wife Catherine of Sugar Land, TX.; one brother, Danny Baird of Maud, TX; one sister Judy Snider of Forney, TX; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. at Center Ridge Cemetery- Maud, TX. with Rev. Jay Launius officiating.