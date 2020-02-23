70-year-old killed in Texarkana Crash

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, TEXAS – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that occurred at approximately 1:40 this afternoon in the 1100 block of South Lake Drive. Janet Bedford, 70, of Texarkana Texas was pronounced dead at the scene. Dewayne Fetner, 29, of Texarkana Texas, was arrested for Intoxication Manslaughter and Intoxication Assault.

Traffic investigators determined that Fetner was travelling southbound on Lake Drive at a high rate of speed when he crossed the centerline and into the path of a northbound GMC Acadia, driven by Kaleb Harp, 42, of Texarkana Texas. Harp attempted to swerve away from the path of Fetner’s Subaru Tribeca but was struck on the driver’s side passenger compartment. Bedford was a back seat passenger in Harp’s vehicle. Other passengers Harp’s vehicle included his wife and two juveniles.

Harp and Fetner were transported to local hospitals by LifeNet EMS. Harp suffered non-life threatening injuries and remains hospitalized at this point. Fetner was treated for minor injuires, and upon his release, was arrested for the above charges. He is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail.

All parties were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.