Rep. Ratcliffe Statement on the Death of Qassem Soleimani

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) released the following statement on the death of Qassem Soleimani, the head of the terrorist organization known as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force:

“The Trump administration was bold and resolute in taking out a designated terrorist personally responsible for the death of hundreds of American soldiers, sailors and marines. Qassem Soleimani was a terrorist who was killed, not in Iran, but in Iraq, where he orchestrated the latest attack on our U.S. Embassy and was actively planning more attacks to kill additional American forces and civilians. I support the President’s decisive directive to punish the killing of Americans and commend the brave men and women of our Armed Forces who carried out the order to deter future Iranian terrorist attack plans.”