Local woman honored with state award for student achievement

Logan Garza, 21, struggled with substance use beginning at 12-years-old and was homeless as a teen. Her drug addiction ultimately led the Bonham, Texas native to legal trouble, and only three weeks into a sentence at the Fannin County jail, she found out she was pregnant. The judge transferred her to the Bowie County Women’s Center, and it was there that she decided she could build a new life for herself and the baby she was expecting. She earned a GED and had dreams of attending college. In order to make those dreams a reality, she knew she could not return to life in her hometown. However, without a support system in Texarkana, she needed help learning to navigate through challenges like finding housing, childcare, and work. It was then that Logan was introduced to the Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties and the 100 Families Alliance.

The Literacy Council’s adult basic education program teaches functional literacy, a broad definition of literacy that extends beyond academic achievement to educate learners in a holistic way. Functional literacy encompass all of the knowledge and skills a person needs in order to live successfully in today’s society. The 100 Families Alliance, a Texarkana initiative headquartered at the Literacy Council, harnesses the power of existing community resources in order to help families find stability so they can move from crisis to career.

With the help of this wrap-around support, Logan learned the skills she needed to thrive. She has remained on track with her recovery, and she has worked hard to provide a safe, stable, and loving home for her daughter. In less than a year, Logan has met several of her personal goals, including enrolling in college. She works at the Literacy Council as a peer mentor, and she was the recipient of the second Against All Odds award from the 100 Families Alliance given to a person who is able to persevere through the most challenging situations.

Literacy Texas, a statewide organization that supports adult learning, awarded Logan with the 2023 Student Achievement Award for Adult Basic Education for her hard work and success. She accepted the award August 2 in College Station at the Literacy Texas annual convention. This is the first time a Texarkana student has received this award.

