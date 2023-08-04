TISD Selected As A TAEA District of Distinction

Sponsor

Over 1,200 Texas districts were eligible to apply for the 2022- 2023 Texas Art Education Association Visual Arts Award. Of the schools that applied, only 68 districts received this prestigious award, including Texarkana ISD. This honor goes to school districts whose leadership promotes the arts in their district and community. Honorees must be active members of TAEA and must submit required materials that are judged based on a rigorous 14-point rubric. The rubric examines the district’s visual art program from participation in TAEA through membership, exhibitions, contests, and community engagement in the visual arts through field experiences, community service, and collaboration with other content areas.

Texarkana ISD was commended for participating in visual art learning experiences at all grade levels.

“Texarkana ISD has set a high standard for visual arts advocacy, integrated visual arts curriculum, encouraged creativity, community participation, and student growth,” said Sandra Newton, Chair of the Visual Art Administrators of Texas, a division of TAEA, “It is a true testament to your visual art educators’ skill, dedication, and flexibility that the quality of their programs continued to provide strong and comprehensive visual art educational experiences to students.”

