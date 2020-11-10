Traffic on US 82 in Leary to be Restricted to One Lane for a Few Weeks

Advertisement

WHEN: Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 11, for about six weeks or until work is completed.

WHERE: On US 82 at Leary Creek, about a quarter mile east of FM 2253.

MEDIA: Traffic will be restricted to one lane, one-way traffic on US 82 while workers replace bridge rail and guard rail at Leary Creek. Temporary traffic signals at each end of the project will control traffic by allowing only one direction of travel at a time through the work zone.

Anyone having any questions about construction work can call the Texas Department of Transportation Texarkana area office at 903-838-8574 for more information.

