Angela Faye Henderson Memorial Scholarship Established at UA Hope-Texarkana

Arnetta and Chad Bradford of Hope, Arkansas, recently established the Angela Faye Henderson Memorial Annual Gift Scholarship at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. The scholarship is established in memory of Arnetta’s sister, Angela Faye Henderson, who passed away on October 7, 2018. The scholarship will be awarded annually to a single parent in the amount of $500.

“Angela Faye was a kindhearted, loving, amazingly talented singer, friend, sister, daughter, and most of all an amazing mother,” said Arnetta. “She loved her children and family very much. Angela would give you the shirt off her back and still look for more ways to help you. She was a sweet soul who was an angel to us all.”

“We established this scholarship because Angela was a brilliant young lady who always had hopes of becoming a nurse. Every day we still feel the sting of her early departure; however, we rejoice in knowing she still lives on through us all. It means the world to us to be able to carry on her name by helping a single parent fulfill their educational dreams,” said Arnetta.

During the scholarship announcement, Hope City Mayor Don Still also officially proclaimed May 10 to be Angela Faye Henderson Day in Hope, Arkansas. “Angela is gone from our sight but never from our hearts,” said her best friend, Tabatha Randle. “Today, I woke up so emotional, but after reflecting on the good memories Angela and I shared, I was filled with joy. My friend Angela was full of life and joy. She would never want anyone standing around with sadness or a bowed head. So today, I dry my tears with my head held high and hold on to the memories and the good times we’ve shared. I’m honored to know that she lived a life that will always be remembered in the City of Hope as Angela Faye Henderson Day.”

For more information about Foundation scholarships at U of A Hope-Texarkana, call 870-722-8516 or email anna.powell@uaht.edu.