Arkansas High School Student Named On-Air Talent of the Year

Advertisement

Arkansas High School Senior Evin Burton was recently named the Broadcast On-Air Talent of the Year by the Arkansas Scholastic Press Association.

The announcement was made during the annual convention that was held online recently. “This is the first time a Razorback TV student has been the recipient of first place in this category,” commented RTV teacher Michael Westbrook. Evin is a three-year member of RTV, and he is the co-host of RTV News and On Our Campus.

Additionally, on Friday, April 23, the Arkansas SkillsUSA State Championship announced the results of its competition. Brayden Capps and Gaylon Williams received the gold medal in Audio/Radio Production. This is back-to-back State Championships for Brayden. Evin Burton, Haylee Bustin, Demonte Jamison, and Kloe Witt won the bronze medal for Broadcast News Production.