Chamber Adds Amber Adams to the Team

The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the addition of Amber Adams to the Chamber professional team as the director of partner development.

Adams will be identifying businesses in key industry sectors for Chamber membership and sharing the organization’s services and benefits to them. Adams will also seek input from members and non-members to identify opportunities to enhance the organization’s value.

Adams is from Galveston County, but has lived in Texarkana for three years. She is a graduate of Texas A&M University – Texarkana with a degree in communications. Before joining the Chamber team, Adams worked for Methodist Retirement Communities for four years, and was in account management at MRC Cornerstone for two-and-a-half years. Before joining senior living, she was a corporate trainer in the food retail industry.

“Adding Amber to the team will increase our visibility in the community and allow us to serve our members better. Her experience in communications and upbeat personality are why we chose her for this position. We’re excited to have her as a fellow team member,” said Mike Malone, president and CEO of the Chamber.

“I am most excited to meet new people, contribute to business growth, and to help the Texarkana community thrive,” explained Adams. To learn more about membership in the Chamber, reach out to aadams@texarkana.org or call 903-792-7191.