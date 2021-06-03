Motorcycles for Meals

MC Club international conference attendees to volunteer at food bank

The normal sound of delivery trucks will be replaced with the rumble of  motorcycles as dozens of members of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club descend upon Harvest Regional  Food Bank this Friday, June 4th to volunteer as part of their annual meeting in Texarkana. 

The Buffalo Soldiers MC of Texarkana and Little Rock, AR Chapters are spearheading the volunteer effort as  part of the national club’s Central Frontier Meeting held at the Texarkana Convention Center June 3rd – 6th.  Local club members have previously donated money and volunteered at the food bank. 

“We are appreciative of the friendship we’ve developed with the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club over the  past year,” says Camille Wrinkle, Harvest Executive Director. “They recognized the vast need for hunger relief  in our area, and have not only put in many hours at the food bank packing boxes, but made a generous  donation to us as well. We are thrilled they have chosen to benefit Harvest at their annual conference.” 

The Buffalo Soldiers MC’s mission is to honor and educate on the history of the 9th and 10th Cavalry of Buffalo  Soldiers who served in the US Army. Each Chapter serves their community through service, volunteerism and  donations. Club members attending the conference Friday who ride to Harvest will be packing boxes in  preparation for Harvest’s mobile pantry in July in Texarkana. 

For more information, visit www.nabstmc.com. 

