Motorcycles for Meals

The normal sound of delivery trucks will be replaced with the rumble of motorcycles as dozens of members of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club descend upon Harvest Regional Food Bank this Friday, June 4th to volunteer as part of their annual meeting in Texarkana.

The Buffalo Soldiers MC of Texarkana and Little Rock, AR Chapters are spearheading the volunteer effort as part of the national club’s Central Frontier Meeting held at the Texarkana Convention Center June 3rd – 6th. Local club members have previously donated money and volunteered at the food bank.

“We are appreciative of the friendship we’ve developed with the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club over the past year,” says Camille Wrinkle, Harvest Executive Director. “They recognized the vast need for hunger relief in our area, and have not only put in many hours at the food bank packing boxes, but made a generous donation to us as well. We are thrilled they have chosen to benefit Harvest at their annual conference.”

The Buffalo Soldiers MC’s mission is to honor and educate on the history of the 9th and 10th Cavalry of Buffalo Soldiers who served in the US Army. Each Chapter serves their community through service, volunteerism and donations. Club members attending the conference Friday who ride to Harvest will be packing boxes in preparation for Harvest’s mobile pantry in July in Texarkana.

For more information, visit www.nabstmc.com.