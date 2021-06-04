Advertisement

Margaret Webb, age 86, of Texarkana, Texas, died May 31, 2021 at her residence.

Mrs. Webb was born October 24, 1934 in Keota, Oklahoma. She was an Avon sales representative and a Baptist.

She is preceded in death by her husband, George Jefferson Webb Jr and by two sons, Richard Webb and Ronald Webb.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, George and Elena Webb of Virginia Beach, Virginia; one daughter, Cheryl Taylor of Texarkana, Texas; grandchildren, Christina Parker, Dillon Weidemann and wife Katie, Rachel Ann Bond and Stephanie Webb; great grandchildren, Jonathan McVay and Justin McVay; two sisters and numerous other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Chapel.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 – 7:30 P.M.