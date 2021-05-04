CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta Volunteers Returning to Service

Advertisement

CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta honored their volunteers with a luncheon on Thursday, April 29, at the hospital to thank them for their dedication and to welcome the volunteers back to service following the COVID-19 pandemic hiatus. The luncheon also served as an opportunity for the volunteers to award scholarships to two graduating seniors from McLeod and Linden-Kildare schools.

Volunteers “returned to duty” Monday, May 3, with the reopening of the CHRISTUS St.

Michael Gift Shop. Gift Shop Hours are 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Proceeds

from the Gift Shop benefit hospital to support programs and help purchase new equipment.

Volunteers in other positions also returned to their roles on May 3, according to Brett

Kinman, Administrator. “We are excited to recognize and honor our volunteers as well as

provide them with educational updates in regard to infection prevention and COVID-19

safety practices, HIPAA policies, and stroke and chest pain signs, symptoms, risks and

prevention,” said Melissa Kimble, Development/Volunteer Coordinator.

“Our volunteers are enthusiastic about being able to support their community and hospital

once again by returning to their contributive roles at CHRISTUS St. Michael-Atlanta,” said

Betty Anne Norton, Auxiliary Vice President. “We have been looking forward to this

transition and are ready to serve once again.”