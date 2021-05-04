Advertisement

John Henry Burgess passed away May 2, 2021 in a local hospital surrounded by his family after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his wife Sheryl Burgess. He is survived by three daughters and one son and their spouses- Teresa and Joel Thomas, Kathy and Flip Attaway, Eddie and Beth Burgess and Ashley Gardner. He is survived by eight grandchildren and their spouses- Annie and Jeff DeCaprio, John and Sarah Scoggins, Dusty and Morgan Gardner, Will Moseley, Ciera, Ouellette, Megan Burgess, Alex Burgess and Mallory Burgess and seven great grandkids Maddie Horn, Jesse Horn, Greyson DeCaprio, Lexie Scoggins, Brighton Ludwig, Jett Ludwig, Magnolia McCormick, his sister Roxie Coker and a host of nieces, nephews, special family members and friends.

Born Nov. 8, 1944, John left his mark on the world by the way he loved his children, grandchildren, family and friends. He never met a stranger and if given enough time he could find a common thread with anyone. He loved hunting, fishing, horse racing and watching his grandchildren play basketball and baseball. He was the biggest fan of Fouke Panther Baseball.

He had patience, wisdom and a love for the Lord. He passed that on to others through the way he lived his life. His children and grandchildren never had to wonder if there was someone in their corner because he was always there. Even through mistakes and hardships his love never wavered.

He could be found every morning having coffee with his buddies and talking about politics, religion, the economy and all the local gossip and on Sunday morning attending Springhill Baptist Church.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas and his funeral will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Texarkana Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Robinson and Frank McFerrin officiating.

Memorials may be made to Fouke Athletic Department, 403 Panther Drive Fouke, Arkansas 71837.

The family will be at the home of Teresa and Joel Thomas.

