Habitat for Humanity of Texarkana First Home Dedication in Redwater, Texas with Catholic Daughters, Texas Court planned for Sunday

A dedication celebration for the first Habitat for Humanity Texarkana (HFHT) home built in Redwater, Texas will take place at 113 Church St Redwater, Texas, on Sunday, April 18th at 10 AM. The dedication for the Goodwin Family will be held outdoors with masks and social distancing.

The social distancing protocols of the pandemic have meant that Habitat Texarkana could not gather volunteers to build a house. Fortunately, The Catholic Daughters of Americas Texas Court sponsored the home and HFHT was able to combine resources with other groups including the Greater Texarkana Young Professionals ‘Nail A Stud’ event, the Lowe’s and the Women Build program with Habitat for Humanity International, along with others that made this possible.

“The exterior is another story,” said Habitat Texarkana Executive Director Mary Wormington. “Rain has hindered the build of the home since the beginning and just when the driveway and sidewalk were scheduled to start – it rained! The dedication will happen and the driveway will be completed as soon as the sun dries up all the rain.”



Peggy Goodwin originally anticipated her house to be completed in June of 2020. When possible, she worked hard to accumulate the required 200 hours of sweat equity. Goodwin worked not only when she could on her home, but also on other Habitat projects, other nonprofits, church and school. Her children also participated in accumulating hours by getting good grades in school and cleaning up their soon-to-be back yard.

Peggy said she is excited to own a home, it’s a new chapter in her life and that of her children.

Because of COVID concerns, HFHT will not be serving food at Sunday’s event. Instead, HFHT is asking for contributions (money or gift cards) that the Goodwin Family can use to celebrate when

things are safer. If you would like to contribute, please drop off your contribution at the Habitat office, located at 2623 ½ N Robison Rd, or mail it to Habitat for Humanity Texarkana, PO Box 1345, Texarkana, TX 75504.

