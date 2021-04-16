UAMS to Provide COVID-19 Vaccinations April 20 in Hope

Advertisement

A University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 20 at Rising Star Baptist Church, 1002 E. Beech St., in Hope.

The clinic is available to pre-registered patients only. No onsite registration will be allowed. There is no out-of-pocket cost to the patient. UAMS will administer the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

As of March 31, all Arkansans age 16 and older are eligible for vaccinations; the Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for use in teens as young as 16. A parent or guardian must come to the vaccine appointment with patients under 18.

Advertisement

To pre-register online, go to: vaccinesignup.uams.edu/mobileclinic.

The vaccinations will be conducted by UAMS in cooperation with the Rising Star Baptist Church, April R. Love Foundation, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Vaccinate the Natural State campaign and Bank of America Foundation.

To request a mobile vaccination clinic in an Arkansas city or town, please fill out a request form here: uamshealth.com/population-health-mobile-unit-visit-request/