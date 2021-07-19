Military Vehicle Re-Manufacturer Returns to TexAmericas Center

Advertisement

MTP Drivetain Services, LLC – a defense contractor that remanufactures domestic and import diesel engines for military vehicles and commercial applications with a long history of supporting the U.S. Department of Defense and our nation’s allies – has signed a new lease agreement with TexAmericas Center to reestablish and expand its company’s presence in the Texarkana area.

“We are thrilled to welcome back MTP Drivetrain Services as they expand their presence in the Texarkana region at TexAmericas Center,” said Scott Norton, CEO and Executive Director of TexAmericas Center. “Our ability to modify a space to suit each tenant’s unique needs, as well as our strong relationship with current and past tenants, positioned us well to assist in this new phase of MTP Drivetrain Service’s growth.”

The lease agreement will provide manufacturing and warehouse space at TexAmericas Center enabling MTP Drivetrain Services’ return to the Texarkana region. The company will lease an approximately 14,000-square-foot space and adjoining half-acre of fenced-in hardstand located at 150 Service Street. MTP Drivetrain Services signed a one-year lease with four one-year options. The lease began on July 1, 2021.

The company will use the space at TexAmericas Center for remanufacturing of drivetrain components for military tactical vehicles, assembly of generators and related products, as well as disassembly of military vehicles in support of the mission of the Red River Army Depot. This investment is expected to create 20 new jobs and boost the Texarkana region’s economy, particularly to area companies that provide parts and service in the automotive and defense industries.

Advertisement

“TexAmericas Center has long exceeded our expectations through our past work together, and we are pleased to return our operations to the Texarkana region,” said Richard Plette, Director of Business Development and Contract Management, MTP Drivetrain Services. “This new location will increase our logistical capabilities to continue supporting the Red River Army Depot, as MTP has been doing for the past 15 years, and we are looking forward to furthering our continued partnership with TexAmericas Center.”

In an effort to attract new businesses to the area and encourage continued economic growth, TexAmericas Center recently announced the extension of its SBA HUBZone Designation until June 2023. A HUBZone offers an added incentive for firms doing business with the federal government to consider establishing and expanding operations in the Texarkana region. Additionally, to accommodate an expected increase in demand of industrial space among its current and prospective tenants, TexAmericas Center is constructing a 150,000-square-foot spec building, which is expected to be completed in August 2021.

To learn more about TexAmericas Center’s tenant mix, 12,000 acres, 3.5 million-square-feet of space, or its strategic growth plans, visit www.texamericascenter.com.