Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Center Coming to Texarkana: Here’s What You Need to Know

A new form of treating patients suffering from COVID-19, as well as those who have been exposed and who have preexisting health conditions, is coming to Texarkana in the next week according to a press release by the Join Operations Center here in Texarkana. The new treatment, most notably named monoclonal antibody treatment or Regeneron, is a tool that uses proteins that functions like antibodies made by our own immune systems in response to fighting infections. This tool to fight against COVID-19 is great for individuals who are unvaccinated, or who are living at home with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, to help prevent and stop the spread of infections.

According to The New England Journal of Medicine, who have conducted numerous studies on the new treatment, patients who are given the monoclonal antibody treatments have seen a reduced risk in hospitalizations, as well as deaths by almost 70% for those that are high-risk. Similarly, when given to patients of those who have been exposed, they are 80% less likely to develop the infection.

For patients who have been recently diagnosed and are fighting at home, as well as those who are immunocompromised and have been exposed, this is a great alternative to helping fight COVID-19. According to the list of requirements provided by the Joint Operations Center Press Release, there are several requirements that need to met in order to receive the antibodies. These induce the following:

 65 years of age or older

 Obesity or being overweight

 Pregnancy

 Chronic Kidney Disease Diabetes Immunosuppressive Disease

 Receiving Immunosuppressive Treatment

 Cardiovascular disease or hypertension

 Chronic lung diseases

 Sickle Cell Disease

 Neurodevelopmental disorders or other conditions that confer medical complexity

 Having a medical related technological dependence

As noted in the press release, individuals seeking the antibody treatment must have a physicians order to receive it. Patients who are currently being treated in the hospital for COVID-19 do not qualify for the treatment. If you or someone you know is interested in the treatment, researching is always the best option. However, the Joint Operations Center will be holding a press conference later today at 401 Industrial Boulevard, in Nash, TX, to tour the new infusion center. Visitors are welcome to ask questions to Judge Bobby Howell, Mayor Bob Bruggeman, as well as other emergency management professionals who are all working diligently to battle the fight against COVID-19 in our local Texarkana area.