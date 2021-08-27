New Family Clinic Focused on Health and Wellness to Open on Arkansas Side

Advertisement

Texarkana and the surrounding area is gaining a new resource for health and wellness. Led by Sam Nix, APRN, Total Access Health & Wellness will be opening on E. 9th Street in Texarkana, Arkansas in 82 Plaza. The clinic will offer primary care and minor emergency care, with the ability to accept walk-ins for those who need to be seen on the same day, Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm. Mr. Nix will begin seeing patients on Tuesday, September 7th, the opening day of the clinic, and they are already accepting appointment bookings.

“After working in both hospital and clinic environments as a practitioner for the past six years, the opportunity arose to open my own clinic and I jumped at the chance,” said owner and primary practitioner Sam Nix.

Mr. Nix is a graduate of University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) as a family nurse practitioner and has also completed a post master’s certification in emergency medicine. He is currently working on his Doctorate of Nursing Practice at UAMS and is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2022.

Mr. Nix has worked in the medical field for over 23 years with experience as a flight nurse, emergency room nurse, and house supervisor. He currently has privileges as a nurse practitioner at both Wadley Hospital and CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital. As a nurse practitioner, Nix is trained to blend the scientific processes of assessment and diagnosis with a holistic approach to managing patient care, looking to enhance overall well-being starting at the root cause, and not just treating symptoms.

Total Access Health and Wellness is a primary care clinic focusing on treating chronic medical conditions and minor emergencies. Services include wellness exams, sports physicals, DOT physicals, urgent care, sutures, minor fractures and sprains, in-office procedures including cryotherapy and removal of skin lesions, sick visits, and Covid-19 testing. We also offer occupational health services, such as employee health contracts to help companies decrease the cost of healthcare to their employees. Other services include health and wellness programs designed to increase the overall well-being of your workforce, thereby reducing the amount of sick days and increasing productivity. TAHW accepts most insurance plans, including Medicaid and Medicare, along with competitive cash pay options.

“I am very excited and am thankful to have this opportunity to serve my community and am thankful for the support of my family, especially my wife Katy,” Nix said. “Many of the patients I’ve come to know over the years feel like family as well, and I look forward to continuing to serve them in this new venture.”