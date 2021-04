Advertisement

The Courthouse Square Connections Project will begin roadwork on the street around the Courthouse this Wednesday, April 28th, weather permitting. This work will shut down large portions of the road way around the courthouse.

This construction is expected to last several weeks. During this time, detours and

traffic control will be made available to drivers in the vicinity.

If there are any questions, please contact the Public Works department at 903-

798-3948.