U of A Hope-Texarkana Scholarship Recipient Announced

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Macie Sims has been awarded the Honors Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $2,400 per academic year. Sims is a graduate of Genoa Central High School. She is the daughter of Angie and Chad Sims. Macie plans to pursue a degree in general education at UAHT.

Registration for summer and fall classes at UAHT is open now. To register, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.