Advertisement

Eugenia Kay Bewley, age 83, of Texarkana, Texas died Saturday, June 5, 2021 in a local nursing center.

Mrs. Bewley was born February 6, 1938 on Galveston Island, Texas. She was a retired beautician and member of the Highland Park Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Nolan Bewley.

Advertisement

She is survived by her children, Karen Waller and husband Doug of Harvest, Alabama, Tad Cunningham and wife Nadine of New Boston, Texas and Richard Cunningham of New Boston, Texas; one brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Paula Dobbs of Shenandoah, Texas; four grandchildren, Caleb Waller and wife Whitney, Aaron Waller, Hannah Frost and husband Mark, Mati Cunningham and numerous other relatives and friends.

Services 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kevin Myers officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Cemetery.

The family will recieve friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. prior to the service.