TISD Announces Key Staff Assignments

During their Tuesday, June 29, 2021, regular meeting, the Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) Board of Trustees announced key staff assignments for the 2021-22 school year.

“I am really excited about these hires,” said Dr. Doug Brubaker, Superintendent of Schools. “Each of them is a gifted and experienced leader with a passion for helping students, staff members, and organizations to reach their full potential. They each have strong interpersonal skills, positive outlooks, and successful track records facilitating change that make them great matches for their new roles.”

Assignments are:

SHERRI PENIX, current Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources & Campus Support at Fort Smith Public Schools in Fort Smith, Arkansas, will join the Tiger Family as Chief Innovation Officer beginning August 2, 2021.

In her current position, she has played a key role in the implementation of innovative programs designed to accomplish strategic objectives such as the expansion of opportunities for students and enhancement of staff recruitment and retention efforts.

Penix leadership as an Elementary Principal for Euper Lane Elementary was recognized when the campus was named a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education in 2016 and a National Title I Distinguished School in 2015. Her career also includes service to students as a counselor and a teacher.

Penix earned her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education & Early Childhood from Southern Arkansas University and a Master of Science in Guidance & Counseling from Henderson State University. She holds a Certification in Administration from University of Arkansas-Fayetteville and a Certification as an Educational Specialist in District Administration from Arkansas Tech University.

PATTI O’BANNON, former Principal of Nash Elementary School, is moving her talents to Texas High School as their new campus Principal.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Education from Southern Arkansas University, a Master of Science in Counseling Psychology and Principal Certification from Texas A&M University-Texarkana and a Superintendent Certification from the Bill Ratliff Executive Academy at Texas A&M University-Commerce.

O’Bannon began her career in education 28 years ago serving in varied positions with Hooks ISD, Redwater ISD and Liberty-Eylau ISD.

During her time with Nash Elementary, O’Bannon has led enrollment growth and district leadership within the Leader in Me program. In 2016, Nash Elementary was one of 25 schools in Texas and one of only 290 in the world to receive the designation as a Leader in Me Lighthouse School by Franklin Covey Co. During that same year, the campus was also named a Texas Honor Roll School. 2018 brought more recognition to the Nash Elementary campus as it was recognized as a Lighthouse School of Academic Distinction.

LILIANA LUNA will take the helm of Nash Elementary School as their new campus Principal.

She began her career in education as a First Grade Teacher at 15th Street Elementary (now Theron Jones Early Literacy Center) in 2004. In 2007, Luna moved to Morriss Elementary to be a Kindergarten Teacher. She was selected in 2010 to be part of the TISD Administrative Intern Program and served as the Assistant Principal for Highland Park Elementary until 2011 when she was named Assistant Principal for Nash Elementary.

Luna is a first-generation college graduate who holds a Bachelor of General Studies with a Concentration in Reading as well as a Principal Certification in Grades EC-12 from Texas A&M University-Texarkana. Additionally, she earned a Master of Science in Curriculum & Instruction and a Master of Education in Educational Administration from TAMU-T and with the assistance of the TISD Graduate Cohort Program, which funds teachers the opportunity to complete their Master’s Degree.

Luna was recently named the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association (TEPSA) Region VIII Assistant Principal of the Year and is currently enrolled in The Bill Ratliff Superintendent Academy through Region 8 Education Service Center.