Taylor Michelle Wade Catley, age 24, of Texarkana, Arkansas died June 24, 2021, at her residence.

She was a veteran of the United States Air Force Aero Space Medical, based in Elgin AFB in Ramstein, Germany. She was a 2014 graduate from Trinity where she participated in track and won two state rings. Taylor was also a part of the cross-country team, the basketball team and the softball team. She played soccer from the time she was five years old and was on a traveling team until she graduated. Following graduation, she joined the Air Force and was deployed to Kuwait and following her re-enlistment she was stationed in Ramstein, Germany as a Staff Sergeant.

Taylor loved animals, especially her cat, Miss Kitty, and dog, Izek. She wanted to be a marine biologist. She had a sweet spirit that always attracted people. She was a great friend. She impacted a lot of lives in her lifetime. Taylor excelled in everything that she attempted. She had a close bond with her coach, Jeff Haynes and considered him a dear friend.

She is survived by her husband and first true love, Dillan Catley of Houston, Texas; her parents Michael and Stacy Wade of Texarkana; one brother Colton Wade of Texarkana; one sister Joni Newton of Texarkana; grandparents, Linda Winger, Peter Winger and wife Barbara; her 99 year old great grandmother, Lillie Hansard; aunts, Thelma Bramble, Judy Young, Sherry Newsome; father in-law, Keir Catley and wife Monica; mother in-law, April Bailey Arango and husband Valerio Arango ; sisters in-law, Annah and Alice; brothers in-law, Ian, Brennan, Ethan; special nephew, Tanner Newton; special aunt and uncle, Debbie and Daniel Jackson and a number of cousins, friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Trinity Baptist Church with Austin Oglesby officiating. Burial will be at Arden Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6 PM until 8 PM.

The family will be at the home of Shelly and Chace Bryant, Texarkana, Arkansas.