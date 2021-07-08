Advertisement

Inge Gilliam, 80, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away Tuesday, July 6 at Wadley Hospital.

Mrs. Gilliam was born in Wulheim-Main, Germany on June 20, 1941. She met her husband Frank while he was serving in the Army and they were married in 1961 and celebrated 60 years of marriage in March of this year. She dedicated her life as a Christian, mother, wife, homemaker and of course a lifelong Elvis fan. She was blessed with a large family, active lifestyle and a very healthy life.

Inge is survived by her husband Frank Gilliam of Texarkana, Arkansas; three daughters, Cindy Jackson of Rosston, Arkansas, Connie and Andy Barlow of Texarkana, Lisa and Scott Hutchison of Broken Bow, Oklahoma; two sons, Michael and Monica Gilliam of Texarkana, Marcus and Sharon Gilliam of Texarkana; three sisters, Erika and Charles Guinnip of Texarkana, Gerlinda Franke of Wulheim-Main, Germany, Waltraud Sorell of Hanau, Germany; 17 grandchildren, Timmy, Jessie, Jennifer, Ashley, Shannon, Alyssa, Chelsey, Michael, Vincent (Bubba), Hannah, Rebekah, Reece, Rylee, Marc, Tyler, Kate, Meredith, and 19 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two grandsons, Shaun Barlow and Brandon Willie, and a sister Margarete Roth.

Visitation will be at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, Friday, July 9, 2021 at 2 pm with a memorial service beginning at 3pm.