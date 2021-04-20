Walmart, Sam’s Club and Feeding America® Launches the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. Campaign to Help Harvest Provide Meals to People in Need

Advertisement

Feeding America projects a 15% increase in food insecurity in our region in 2021 due to the ongoing economic fallout from COVID-19. Neighbors in our community are struggling to put food on the table – many facing this difficult reality for the first time in their lives.

That’s why Walmart and Sam’s Club are supporting the Feeding America® nationwide network of food banks, including Harvest Regional Food Bank through the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign. Now in its eighth year, the campaign has been a way for Walmart and Sam’s Club to partner with suppliers, customers and members to help provide food to people in need.

The Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign runs in-store and online from April 5 – May 3, 2021. There are three easy ways for customers and members to participate:

Donate at check-out in stores and clubs, or at either FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub

Round-up at check-out on Walmart.com and the Walmart app.

For every participating product purchased in store or online at Walmart.com or SamsClub.com, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam’s Club, up to applicable limits. See specially marked packages for full details.

“The past year has shown us that food insecurity can be a lot closer than you think, with record numbers of first-time instances of hunger in our community,” says Camille Wrinkle, Harvest Executive Director. “We have worked hard to meet the increased need, and we are grateful for Walmart and Sam’s Club as community partners in this ongoing effort to fight hunger in Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas.”

“Fighting hunger means more than just feeding people. It means helping them on a path to fulfill their potential, because nutritious food is the foundation for good health and wellbeing,” saysKathleen McLaughlin, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer for Walmart. “Central to our mission at Walmart is helping people live better and that includes ensuring they have access to nutritious food. In its eighth year, Fight Hunger. Spark Change. continues to provide communities a way to support local food banks alongside their neighbors, trusted brands and their local Walmart and Sam’s Club.”

Each Walmart and Sam’s Club will partner with at least one local Feeding America food bank, and the 27 participating suppliers include: Abbott, Bodyarmor, Bush Brothers & Company, Campbell Soup Company, Clif Bar & Company, Ferrera Candy Company, General Mills, Great Value, Iovate Health Sciences, J.M. Smucker, Kellogg’s, Keurig/Mott’s, Kitu Coffee, Kraft Heinz, Materne North America, Mighty Spark, Monster Energy, PEPSICO, Post Consumer Brands, Purina, Simply Good Foods, Strong Roots, The Coca-Cola Company, The Clorox Company, This Saves Lives, Unilever and United States Nutrition.