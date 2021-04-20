James Raymond Caswell

Advertisement

James “Jim” Raymond Caswell, age 69, of Fouke, Arkansas died on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at his residence.

Mr. Caswell was born December 17, 1951 in Texarkana, Texas. He was a retired Pipeline mowing contractor, former owner of Caswell’s ATV Park and a member of Haley Lake Baptist Church. He enjoyed making jewelry, but he loved spending time with his family and friends. He looked forward to riding across his land with his sidekick, Bertha, by his side. He was preceded in death by his son Jason Caswell, one daughter, Christie Caswell and his parents Raymond and Addie Caswell.

He is survived by his wife of forty-eight years, Vicki Caswell; one son and daughter in-law, Jamie and Sunni Caswell of Fouke, Arkansas; two sisters and brothers in-law, Janie and Steve Hicks of Doddridge, Arkansas, Mary Nell and Bobby Simpson of Fouke, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Trevor, Bradon, Morgan; his dearest friend, Bertha and a host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services for James will be 11 am Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. Burial will be at Independence Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm.