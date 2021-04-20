Master Gardeners to Host Annual Plant Sale

Advertisement

The Miller County Red Dirt Master Gardeners will host their annual Plant Sale on

Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Four States Fairgrounds’ Home Arts building, from 8:00

a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

One hundred percent of the monies raised will be used to fund local Master Gardener

educational and community beautification projects.

We thank Arkansas High School for allowing us the use of their greenhouse.

If you have any questions, please feel free to call the Miller County Extension Office at

870-779-3609. We have moved to our new location at 1007 Jefferson Avenue, Texarkana,

AR 71854. We are directly across from Jefferson Park.

We look forward to seeing you there.