Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinics for Arkansas Residents

Earlier this year an ordinance was passed on the Arkansas side of Texarkana stating all animals need to be spayed/neutered unless owners are licensed breeders. To help alleviate any unwanted fees, the Animal Care and Adoption center will be hosting several low cost spay/neuter clinics in 2023 to help with the new ordinance that was passed for Texarkana Arkansas City limits.

“We have a huge pet population in Texarkana. This is a first step to helping citizens with the cost of spay/neuter. This does not exclude any surrounding cities, all are welcome to be a part of these clinics. Please call 870-621-4234 to reserve your spot.”

