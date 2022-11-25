Texarkana Farmers’ Market to Host 2022 Christmas Market

Advertisement

The Texarkana, Texas Farmers’ Market will host its Christmas Market, Monday, December 5th from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. at the Kress Gap, 116 W Broad St..

The Christmas Market will take place before the Main Street Texarkana’s Christmas Parade and will feature local vendors from all over the region. In addition to shopping local, consumers will have a front row seat to a live cooking demonstration featuring a Traditional Jamaican Christmas Meal. The entire event is free for the public to attend, and booth space is still available.

If you would like to participate as a vendor, please contact Beck Beckham at farmersmarket@txkusa.org or (903) 701-7884 by December 2nd.

