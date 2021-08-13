Main Airport Entrance Closed Saturday August 14th for Railroad Maintenance

Advertisement

The Texarkana Regional Airport was notified today by Union Pacific that the main airport entrance railroad crossing will be closed for construction on Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The main airport entrance will not be usable during that time.

The 19th Street crossing will remain open, so passengers will need to access the airport and terminal through this crossing or from I-49.

In addition to the recommended 2 hour pre-arrival time ahead of a passenger’s scheduled flight departure; the airport is recommending passengers allow for an extra 30 minutes to accommodate the detours to the terminal.

Please note that Union Pacific may establish an alternate detour route (via roadway signs), however, the detours will also get passengers to the terminal.

Regardless, all passengers, airport users, and others will need to either use Union Pacific’s detour or the ones provided by the airport to access the airport and terminal while the main airport entrance railroad crossing is closed on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

