CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System Breaks Ground on New Emergency Center

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System broke ground Tuesday on a new emergency center. Located at 4250 Gibson Lane in Texarkana, construction on the 12,000-square foot facility is scheduled to begin in the next few weeks, with a projected completion date of summer 2024.

The new facility is an investment of more than $17 million and will feature around the clock, seven-days-a-week emergency services, including 12 treatment rooms, state-of-the-art full-service imaging, and onsite laboratory services for easy access to test results.

Additionally, the facility site is designed for easy access and future development.

“The CHRISTUS emergency center in Texarkana is the next step in more than a century of community commitment and continued investment into healthcare growth and technology for our families, friends, and neighbors,” said Jason M. Adams, president and CEO, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. “As the health care needs of this region grow, we are expanding our services and capacity to ensure area residents have access to the high-quality, faith-based care they have come to expect and deserve.”

The medical staff will include board-certified emergency medicine physicians and nurses, who specialize in meeting the needs of patients suffering from minor illness, urgent health conditions, broken bones or more serious injury or illness.

“Serving the Texarkana region since 1916, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System has continued to be a major driver of economic development for this area as well as one of the largest employers,” Adams said. “Initially, the new location will provide about 35 new health care jobs plus the numerous construction jobs involved with the project.”

The investment for CHRISTUS emergency center was preceded by an investment of over $140 million for the development and construction of CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System’s main campus in Texarkana.

“CHRISTUS St. Michael has invested nearly $55 million in capital expenditures for surgical, heart, cancer, orthopedic and mother/baby services in the last four years alone,” Adams said. “Realizing delivery of advanced healthcare requires continued dedication to re-investment into our community, we are steadfast in identifying needs and allocating appropriate funding.”

“Generations of people have put their trust in CHRISTUS St. Michael to take care of this community, and that trust is sacred to every person across our ministry,” said Chris Glenney, chief executive officer, CHRISTUS Health, Northeast Texas. “The new location will complement emergency services provided on the main CHRISTUS St. Michael campus and increase our capacity to offer additional emergency care, supported by the expansive resources of our health care system.”

Preliminary site preparation is underway with Quitman, Texas-based Jackson Construction as the general contractor.

