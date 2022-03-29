Microsoft Office and Office 365 Basic Tips and Tricks Course Offered at UA Hope Campus

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is offering a Microsoft Office and Office 365 Basic Tips and Tricks course on April 5 and 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Technical and Industrial Building computer lab on the Hope campus. This course is designed for students who already has basic computer knowledge and typing skills. The class will teach students the basics of Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel.

The cost for the course is $25 per session or $45 for both sessions. Spots are limited.

For more information or to enroll, call 870-722-8568 or email racie.poindexter@uaht.edu.

