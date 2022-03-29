PreK & Kindergarten Registration Night-Tuesday & Thursday, April 5 & 7
Texarkana, TX-Texarkana ISD will host PreK & KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION NIGHT on Tuesday, April 5 and Thursday, April 7. Both nights will be from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 5, PreK/Kindergarten Registration will be held at the following campuses:
Spring Lake Park Elementary – 4324 Ghio-Fish Boulevard
Waggoner Creek (Kindergarten Only) – 6335 Gibson Lane
Wake Village Elementary – 400 Wildcat Drive
Thursday, April 7, PreK/Kindergarten Registration will be held at the following campuses:
Paul Laurence Dunbar Early Education Center (PRE-K ONLY) – 2315 West 10th Street
Highland Park Elementary – 401 West 25th Street
Nash Elementary – 100 Burton Street
Theron Jones Early Literacy Center – 2600 West 15th Street
To Register:
Your child must be four years of age (Pre-K) or five years of age (Kinder) by September 1, 2022 and live within the TISD Attendance Zone. Transfer students and three year olds accepted on a space available basis.
Please Bring:
✓ Up-To-Date Immunization Record
✓ Birth Certificate
✓ Social Security Card
✓ Proof of Residency
✓ Proof of Income
(only if applying for Pre-K)