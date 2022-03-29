Advertisement

PreK & Kindergarten Registration Night-Tuesday & Thursday, April 5 & 7

Texarkana, TX-Texarkana ISD will host PreK & KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION NIGHT on Tuesday, April 5 and Thursday, April 7. Both nights will be from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 5, PreK/Kindergarten Registration will be held at the following campuses:

Spring Lake Park Elementary – 4324 Ghio-Fish Boulevard

Waggoner Creek (Kindergarten Only) – 6335 Gibson Lane

Wake Village Elementary – 400 Wildcat Drive

Thursday, April 7, PreK/Kindergarten Registration will be held at the following campuses:

Paul Laurence Dunbar Early Education Center (PRE-K ONLY) – 2315 West 10th Street

Highland Park Elementary – 401 West 25th Street

Nash Elementary – 100 Burton Street

Theron Jones Early Literacy Center – 2600 West 15th Street

To Register:

Your child must be four years of age (Pre-K) or five years of age (Kinder) by September 1, 2022 and live within the TISD Attendance Zone. Transfer students and three year olds accepted on a space available basis.

Please Bring:

✓ Up-To-Date Immunization Record

✓ Birth Certificate

✓ Social Security Card

✓ Proof of Residency

✓ Proof of Income

(only if applying for Pre-K)

