CHRISTUS St. Michael to Host Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is partnering with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Kappa Xi Omega Chapter to host a free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Jan. 17, as part of the Martin Luther King Day of Service.

The Vaccine Clinic, which is for those age 12 and over, will be held between the hours of

1 p.m. and 3 p.m. in the Parking Lot Area at 1100 Dan Haskins Way (between the Williams Homes and Robison Terrace) in Texarkana. Walk-in appointments are available for first doses, second doses and boosters. Patients are required to bring a photo ID and wear a mask.

“Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Kappa Xi Omega Chapter, America’s premier Greek letter organization for African American women, is proud to partner with the amazing staff of CHRISTUS St. Michael in honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” said President Lekia Jones. “What better way to exemplify sustainable service to all mankind in today’s current national health crisis than to provide vaccinations to our community. We pride ourselves in honoring Dr. King by having a Day On … not a Day Off.”

“We are excited to observe Martin Luther King, Jr. Day through a Day of Service,” said Loren Robinson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Medical Affairs at CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. “We are honored to collaborate with Kappa Xi Omega Chapter of AKA to provide this vaccine clinic by taking the COVID-19 vaccine to citizens where they live. Like the many vaccine clinics we’ve offered in the past, this event will help facilitate easy access to the vaccine as we strive to help protect those who live in our community.”

